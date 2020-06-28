National Bank Financial Analysts Give NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) a C$11.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NWH.UN stock opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.