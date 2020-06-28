National Bank Financial Increases Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$4.25

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FEC. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:FEC opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$15.16.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$318.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontera Energy will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

