National Bank Financial Increases Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGY. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Surge Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.98.

SGY opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 689.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$63.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

