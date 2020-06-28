National Bank Financial Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$13.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.86.

SIA stock opened at C$9.37 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.00 and a 1 year high of C$20.35. The firm has a market cap of $670.39 million and a P/E ratio of 141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 1,409.09%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

