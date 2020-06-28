National Bank Financial Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.25

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.35.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $300.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.30.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.