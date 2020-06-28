National Bank Financial Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$4.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PEY has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.83.

TSE PEY opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $288.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.73.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

