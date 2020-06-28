National-Oilwell Varco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 1,865 call options.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

