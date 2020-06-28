Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Natus Medical worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,950,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,658,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Natus Medical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 152,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,368,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTUS. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Natus Medical stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

