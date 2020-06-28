Needham Investment Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Needham Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

