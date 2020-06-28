Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

