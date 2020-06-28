NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $90,071.19. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 44,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $437,372.10. Insiders have bought a total of 104,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,634 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

