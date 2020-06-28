Nike (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $2,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.