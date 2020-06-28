Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

NYSE NKE opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

