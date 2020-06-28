Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $93.57 and last traded at $93.67, 24,906,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 8,709,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58.

Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

