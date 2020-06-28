Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.1% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth about $972,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 7.0% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Nike by 31.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,082,000 after acquiring an additional 136,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

