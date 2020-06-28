Noble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NE)

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,550 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,543 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,912,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 243,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noble by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,172,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 805,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noble by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,344,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noble by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 417,941 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NE opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Noble has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.32.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. The business had revenue of $281.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

