Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $54,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $15,789,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 490,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 213,197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 121,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $51.23.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

