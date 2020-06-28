nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,792,000 after buying an additional 524,956 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,377,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,403,000 after acquiring an additional 271,721 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 93,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

