Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.09

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.09 and last traded at $203.49, with a volume of 2198778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.22.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $6,622,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,287 shares of company stock worth $93,666,752 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Okta by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

