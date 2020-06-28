Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report $384.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the highest is $394.97 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $333.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Roth Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $98.48 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,596,367 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

