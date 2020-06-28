On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will post sales of $85.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.02 million to $93.97 million. On Deck Capital reported sales of $110.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year sales of $341.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.18 million to $362.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $339.45 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $373.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover On Deck Capital.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 30,621 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 150,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONDK opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.52. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.