ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,818,000 after purchasing an additional 512,370 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after buying an additional 1,162,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,021,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.