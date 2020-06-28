OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 82.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneMain by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OneMain by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

