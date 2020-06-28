O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $415.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.30 and its 200-day moving average is $394.19. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

