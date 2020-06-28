Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Set at C$5.25 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$5.25 price target on Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.58.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -19.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.39. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.24.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$276,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,518,883.02. Also, Director Patrick Fergus Neill Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.19, for a total transaction of C$209,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,883 shares in the company, valued at C$443,512.12. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $264,200 and sold 589,300 shares worth $2,166,213.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

