Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $11.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVV. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 3.98. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $3,728,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.