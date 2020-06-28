PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 572.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PACCAR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.