Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 67,085 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

NYSE PANW opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.33. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

