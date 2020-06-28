Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,404 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,845,708 shares of company stock worth $16,652,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.