Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,119 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after buying an additional 1,957,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.