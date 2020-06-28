Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $21.84. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Patterson Companies shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 973,065 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 110.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

