Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.04 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $20.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

Shares of PYPL opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $175.40.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

