PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 932.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

