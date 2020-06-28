PDC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,209 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,408% compared to the typical volume of 291 call options.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,001,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $4,115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The business had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

