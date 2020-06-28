PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.38. PDS Biotechnology shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 150,500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.83.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

