Peel Hunt Boosts DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,737

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 7,241 ($92.16) to GBX 7,737 ($98.47) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,963 ($114.08) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,700 ($98.00) to GBX 6,800 ($86.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($106.27) to GBX 6,030 ($76.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,560 ($96.22) to GBX 7,750 ($98.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,450 ($94.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,323.80 ($93.21).

Get DCC alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,499.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,001.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,463 ($44.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($108.93).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.