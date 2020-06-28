Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SPO opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.86. Sportech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.03 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.10 ($0.45).

Get Sportech alerts:

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.