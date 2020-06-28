Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $31.70

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.99, but opened at $31.70. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 220,052 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on PENN. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

