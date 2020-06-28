Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 3,003

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,245 ($41.30) to GBX 3,003 ($38.22) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($41.68) to GBX 2,192 ($27.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 2,724 ($34.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($31.69) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,636.50 ($33.56).

PSN opened at GBX 2,283 ($29.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,328 ($42.36). The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,475.82.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($31.53), for a total value of £2,218,921.37 ($2,824,133.09).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

