Petrofac’s (PFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 433 ($5.51) to GBX 316 ($4.02) in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 322.43 ($4.10).

Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460.30 ($5.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.48. The company has a market capitalization of $649.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran bought 37,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £80,405.37 ($102,335.97). Also, insider David Davies bought 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £199.60 ($254.04) per share, with a total value of £499,998 ($636,372.66).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

