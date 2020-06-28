Piper Sandler Increases Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $7.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $763.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01.

In other news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 1,730,379 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 93,630 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 89.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

