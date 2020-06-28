Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Unilever (NYSE:UN) Share Price

Headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have been trending positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news sentiment score of 2.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Unilever stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

