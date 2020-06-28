Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.33.

Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 million and a P/E ratio of -11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.676715 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

