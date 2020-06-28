Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Set at C$95.00 by National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) has been assigned a C$95.00 target price by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

PBH opened at C$86.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.07. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$102.68.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 3.9600004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 339 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,266.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,937,412.28.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

