Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

