Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.