Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) vs. Fiverr International (OTCMKTS:FVRR) Head to Head Analysis

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -331.48% Fiverr International -26.72% -16.39% -10.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $107.07 million 0.00 -$33.54 million ($1.18) N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.