Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.79. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 107.55% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 70,566 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

