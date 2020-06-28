Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2,485.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,910 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 519,240 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

