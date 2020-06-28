Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $196.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.56. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. 63.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 83.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

